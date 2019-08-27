Is Toyota going to put the Tj Cruiser into production?

If you have forgotten about the bulky Toyota minivan concept that debuted at the Tokyo auto show back in 2017, we can't blame you, but give it a chance, the Tj Cruiser might grow on you.

It seems that the strange concept has certainly grown on Toyota since its debut, as the Japanese brand has expressed interest in putting it into production as early as 2020.

It has been reported that the brand is planning on showing off the final Tj Cruiser at the Tokyo Motor Show in October before Toyota starts taking orders in December.

As the Tj Cruiser is the spiritual successor to the popular Fj Cruiser, all the strange style cues and bulky features don't come as a surprise. The Tj somehow effortlessly combines SUV and minivan design cues all while offering the practicality of an MPV and the ruggedness of a ute.

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, sort of, if you can get your head around its looks that is.

While it's similar in size to the C-HR, the proportions of the Tj Cruiser are dramatically different due to its boxy nature, and features an extremely spacious cabin. Just look at all the utilitarian practicality!

Considering that it is based on Toyota's TNGA platform and the brand has revealed that it will be offered with a hybrid power train, we can imagine that the Prius' 1.8-litre hybrid engine and the RAV4's 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre hybrid engines will be options.

Toyota has said that it will be offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations for both petrol and hybrid models.

While the concept that was shown in 2017 only featured on sliding door, we can imagine that Toyota will fit out the production edition with a sliding door on each side. To add to its practicality, every seat except for the drivers' can be folded down, creating a loading space of three metres.

There's no word as to what market Toyota plans to offer the Tj Cruiser in, but we'd love to see it come our way.