It's back: Audi unveils the aggressive 2020 RS4 Avant

After the earth-shattering 2020 RS6 Avant caused quite a stir in the automotive community earlier this year, Audi has followed it up with its capable smaller sibling, the RS4 Avant.

While you won't find 440kW sitting under the hood of this performance wagon, it shares very similar looks to the RS6, and is no slouch.

At the front end of this new RS4, you'll find the most significant updates. Here sit the new updated ED headlights and optional matrix LED lights with darkened bezels. Underneath these new lights sits a narrower, single-frame grille.

Down the side of the wagon, the updates are harder to spot, but Audi assures us that they are there. The front and rear wheels arches are 30mm wider on each side, and are accentuated by the folds above.

At the rear, the RS4 looks extremely similar to the out-going model, and everything except for the diffuser and taillights remains the same.

Surprisingly, the RS4 doesn't benefit from the same hybrid technology that the bigger RS6 gets, but has been given the familiar 2.9-litre power plant. This twin-turbo V6 pumps out 331kW and 600Nm of torque, and allows the wagon to make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.1 seconds.

On the inside, Audi's 10.1-inch MMI infotainment sits alongside the Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster on the carbon-fibre clad dash. The Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin.

New Zealand pricing and expected delivery dates are yet to be announced, but we have contacted Audi New Zealand, and will update this article when we have the information.