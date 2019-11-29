It's official: Tesla's bizarre Cybertruck is now on sale in New Zealand

We swear, this is the last story about the Tesla Cybertruck on the Driven website this week. Pinky promise.

Tesla's incredible, bizarre, bulletproof, stainless steel, supercar-challenging ute has been all over the internet ever since it made its debut last Friday. And now, the order book has opened for Kiwis keen to put their name down for one of their own.

The Tesla New Zealand website has added a Cybertruck section where buyers can pay a fully refundable $200 deposit on one of three different Cybertruck models; the single-motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive, or tri-motor all-wheel drive. There's also the option to tick of full self-driving functionality — a $9,600 extra.

The process does not include specific configuration, which Tesla says will become available in late 2021 "as production nears". It also acknowledges that the most potent and expensive variant, the tri-motor all-wheel drive model, will be the first to enter production in late 2022. Full Kiwi pricing has also not yet been confirmed, although it's priced between US$39,900 and US$69,900 ($62,155–$108,890) overseas.

Each model is supported by its overseas specs. The entry-level model boasts a 402km+ range, 3.4-tonne towing capacity, and will hit 96km/h (60mph) in 6.5 seconds. The dual-motor and tri-motor models (expect these to be the volume sellers) feature 482km+/804km+ range, and will achieve the 96km/h sprint in under 4.5 seconds/2.9 seconds respectively, according to Tesla.

As with the Tesla Model 3, Kiwi buyers should expect right-hand drive Cybertruck models to take longer to reach production than their left-hand drive counterparts. Ordering today, while guaranteeing a slot in the queue, still means a lengthy wait for production. Remember that the Model Y SUV and second-gen Roadster are set to arrive first.

While there's no indication how many Kiwis have ordered the Cybertruck thus far, over 250,000 orders have been placed globally since the launch last Friday.

On top of its polarising looks, Tesla's new creation has attracted comment from all corners for a variety of reasons. The 'botched' launch went viral after 'bulletproof' windows broke during a demonstration, a tug-of-war demonstration between the Cybertruck and a Ford F-150 was labelled biased since it appeared a base two-wheel drive Ford variant was used.

Most recently ANCAP chief executive James Goodwin said that the Cybertruck in its current state looked likely to pose significant risk to pedestrians and cyclists. “Thinking about other road users there, it’s got a fairly harsh front and not a whole lot of areas that would provide some give if there was a strike with a pedestrian,” he said. “We do both head form and leg form impacts … the (frontal) rake would look like it’s not very forgiving in terms of legs.”

Whether the Cybertruck will make it into formal production with some of its more unique characteristics remains to be seen. But regardless, the thought of seeing one of these rolling down Queen St is baffling, ridiculous, awesome hilarity.