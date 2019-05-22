It turns out that the 2020 Supra is a lot more powerful than Toyota claims

From designing the new Supra with tuners in mind, to offering carbon TRD parts before the car has been officially released, Toyota has certainly kept their audience in mind with from day one.

While there was a bit of controversy surrounding the whole BMW partnership, now that the car has been tested and enjoyed by many, those complaints seem to have faded away.

Toyota advertised the Supra with a 0-60mph (0-96km/h) time of 4.1 seconds, a reasonably impressive figure for the six-cylinder coupe. Just recently, Car and Driver found that the car could actually do the sprint in just 3.8 seconds.

The company also claimed that it came with 249kW, but again, Car and Driver have found that number to be incorrect — the real figure being a fair bit higher.

During a dyno run at Livernois Motorsports and Engineering in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, the testers thought that Toyota might have got their HP and BHP figures mixed up as they couldn't quite believe what they were seeing.

On their dyno, the 3.0-litre turbocharged Supra made 339hp (252kW) and 578Nm of torque at the rear wheels, a three-kilowatt increase over what Toyota claimed was at the crank.

Considering wheel power ratings are always a bit lower than crank ratings, it'd be interesting to see what the real crank figure is.

While this is a pleasant surprise, this is just one dyno result from a Toyota test car, so the production model might be a different story.

Just yesterday, Australian pricing was released, with the Supra starting at NZ$90,000 over the ditch.