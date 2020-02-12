Jaguar halts I-Pace production over battery constraints

Tesla has made countless headlines for its three Gigafactories that it has opened around the world, and while three might seem excessive, if there aren't any batteries to use, electric cars can't be produced.

This is what British brand Jaguar is learning the hard way with their fully-electric I-Pace SUV, as constraints at the plant that produces its batteries are causing delays all over the show.

Jaguar has found reasonable success with the electric I-Pace, selling a total of 18,000 units worldwide in 2019, with 12,000 of those sales coming from European markets alone.

This made up 16 per cent of the 76,000 cars that Jaguar sold in total last year, meaning that the I-Pace is quite an important addition to the line-up. It's also worth noting that this figure is a lot higher than the usual traditional brand sales percentage.

Alongside this, Jaguar is the least efficient manufacturer in Europe, and with large emission penalties coming into play over there next year, Jaguar will be hoping to increase the electric SUV's sales.

Yet another potential spanner in the works for the British brand is the fact that the UK has moved the ICE vehicle sales ban forward to 2035, meaning that getting more electric vehicles on the road should be a big priority.

Throughout 2019, Jaguar managed to sell 91 I-Pace models in New Zealand, which makes it the second-most popular vehicle in the luxury electric SUV segment. The Audi E-Tron took the top spot with 92 units.

Looking at 2020's numbers so far, seven I-Pace models were sold in January, making the most popular in its segment, and only beating the E-Tron by one unit.

From these stats, we can imagine that this production halt will probably affect New Zealand's I-Pace demand, and the E-Tron and EQC might rise in popularity.