Jailed racing driver's supercar collection set to fetch a fortune

If you're a fan of ultra-rare supercars, but don't have the funds to start your collection, founding a successful tech company of some sort is usually the way to get yourself a couple of Italian-built beasts.

Unfortunately for amateur racing driver Scott Tucker, his idea for a get-rich-quick scheme fell outside of the law, and he found himself behind bars for the next couple of decades after his $2 billion payday loan scam fell through.

While Tucker's idea of a legitimate payday loan scheme might not have been of the best taste, the same can't be said for his collection of cars, which features some of the rarest examples ever built.

Four of Tucker's supercars will be crossing the auction block on February 5th in Austin, Texas after the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit seized them, and plans to recoup some of the $2 billion lost in the scam.

These cars are a 2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, and a track-only Ferrari 599XX. If Porsches are more your thing, a 2011 Porsche GT2 RS, and an ultra-rare Porsche 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.

Considering that the Ferrari Aperta is only one of 80 examples ever built, we can imagine that collectors around the globe will be scrambling to get their bids in. The last SA Aperta to sell at auction fetched $2.5 million.

Tucker received his funds through an incredibly sketchy payday loan scam that preyed up customers with poor credit score, and were unable to obtain a loan from the banks. In some cases, Tucker's firm charged interest rates of between 400 and 700 per cent.

The cars aren't going to recoup anything close to the $2 billion that Tucker's firm stole, but we can imagine that it will be close to the eight-figure mark.