John Cena's infamous 2017 Ford GT set to be sold again

Back in 2017, former professional wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena caused quite a stir when he sold his Ford GT less than a month after buying it.

While this wouldn't have been an issue if John had opted for a Mustang or something lesser than the iconic GT, upon purchase, Ford made their customers sign an agreement, which prevented the car from being sold within two years.

Whether it's an insult to Ford, or maybe just a bad omen, but it turns out that the same Ford GT is crossing the auction block early next year, making it the third time it has been resold.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Mecum Auctions have attempted to sell this car in 2019. Back in March, it was listed as the main attraction of the auction, but was hastily removed afterwards.

As you would expect, this sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with everyone trying to work out why it disappeared. It turns out that Mecum Auctions have held onto the car and aren't selling it until Ford's two year grace period has finished.

After Cena famously sold the car a few weeks after purchasing it, it was then sold again in August of 2018 for US$1.54 million. It was then sold again just two months later for US$1.32 million.

Losing five figures upon selling a supercar as rare and collectible as a Ford GT is almost unheard of in this day and age, but shows that it can actually happen.

It's anyone's guess as to what the GT will go for when it crosses the auction block on the second of January next year, but we can't imagine that it will be much less than US$2 million.

After going through three owners, the 2017 GT has lost its new car charm, but the 300 or so kilometres on the odometer mean that someone is still going to get a lot of twin-turbo V6 goodness for their money.