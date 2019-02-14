John Haynes: The car repair guide guru

Haynes Mannual founder John Haynes, who has died at age 80. Picture/Supplied

Since then more than 200 million Haynes Manuals have been sold around the world.

The books have spawned the Haynes Publishing Group PLC and the Haynes International Motor Museum in Sparkford, Somerset.

Mr Haynes passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday evening on February 8 after a short illness.

Mr Haynes was born in Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, in 1938. His father managed a tea plantation.

He said in an interview a decade ago that the world he grew up in 'was very different'.

He said: 'When we were about nine and 10, my brother and I used to ride round the tennis court on our bicycles. I remember once about 200 local children came to watch.

"I suspect that was the only entertainment I'd have had all afternoon. In some respects, I was a very lonely little boy."

He moved to Britain along with his brother David at the age of 12 and went to a boarding school in Kent.

While at school, John re-built an old Austin 7 into a new special. He then completed his National Service with the RAF in logistics.

He had been sent to Aden, but while over there, he had been asked by a friend to rebuild a car with him.

He published his first motor manual in 1966 for the car he was asked to re-build, the Austin Healey Sprite.

The Haynes brand soon took off as a major publishing business.

Mr Haynes was awarded an OBE for services to publishing in 1995, and in 2005 The Open University presented him with the honorary degree of Master of the University.

He served as chairman of the Haynes Publishing Group until 2010 and continued in an active role as a director.