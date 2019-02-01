Kia New Zealand considering SUV line-up expansion in 2020

Kia Motors New Zealand is considering introducing a new small SUV to the market next year.

The general manager Todd McDonald said the new model would sit under the current Sportage and hybrid/EV Niro models, and was likely to arrive here next year.

It will be based on the Kia SP concept that Kia displayed last year, which is currently being redied for production and introduction to Asian markets later this year.

"The SUV market continues to be very strong and we have been looking at various options to expand our range in New Zealand to support our best-selling Sportage,” he said.

“We are very excited by the prospect of having an SUV to offer in the segment below the Sportage and its arrival is being eagerly anticipated.”

Details of the still-to-be-named production version of the SP remain under wraps, along with information on the likely engine and transmission options.