Kia NZ announces surprising price for small SUV

Kia New Zealand has announced the price for its first-ever Seltos, making it one of the cheapest small SUVs currently on the market.

The Seltos LX 2.0 model with have an introductory price of $25,990, with Kia setting the competitive price point to raise “significant awareness among potential buyers” when it is launched towards the end of the year.

But nipping in as the cheapest new small SUV in New Zealand is the Suzuki Ignis at $18,990.

“We are very much looking forward to providing Kia fans with a brand new small SUV alternative” said, Kia NZ’s managing director, Todd McDonald.

The new Seltos will sit under the popular Kia Sportage, which was a hit with its original launch price of $30,000. McDonald believes that the smaller stablemate has the potential to become another best-seller.

It’s not just about the price, he said, new Seltos will be among the roomiest SUVs in its class and offer a range of new technologies that will appeal to customers.

The entry-level Kia Seltos LX is powered by an Atkinson Cycle 2-litre engine and all-new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) developed by Kia Motors to deliver improved power, response, smoothness and importantly better fuel economy. IVT also features stepped gear “change” points for improved drivability and acoustic blanketing for quieter operation.

Kia has released maximum recommended pricing for the other five Seltos models, with the LX Plus at $35,990, EX at $37,990, Limited at 2-litre at $42,990 and the Limited 1.6-litre at $46,990.

The Limited model sitting at the top of the price range is powered by a potent 130kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbocharged engine driving all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch sports transmission.