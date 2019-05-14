Kia reveals the first images of their new SUV

Set to be officially unveiled later this year, Kia has revealed the first images of their new small SUV.

According to the Korean manufacturer, the new vehicle "possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package."

While they are still only just renders of the vehicle, the body lines are apparent from the photos. With a long hood, and a "sophisticated character line on the front bumper", Kia believes that it's going to stand out from its rivals.

The headlamps seem to be something that the manufacturer has put a lot of work into, as they're extending over the radiator grille. Alongside the interesting placement, they also feature a "three-dimensional light graphic and a highly technical diamond pattern at their trailing edges."

Kia's head of styling Byung Chul Juh, explains the unique design: “We have created a car which stands out everywhere, from the city to the countryside. Its robust yet sporty design will be matched by a wide range of features and technologies that are universally suited to younger buyers in markets around the world."

While there's no word on when the SUV is heading our way, considering it is going on sale in Korea in the second half of this year, we would expect to see it near the end of 2019.