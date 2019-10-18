Kia spices up the Stinger GT with a special 'Carbon Edition' model

Kia's big, boosted Stinger GT is already a standout in its segment, mainly because there aren't any other manufacturers building a relatively cheap high-performance sports sedan.

Despite this niche, the Korean manufacturer is unsure about the Stinger GT's future in the line-up as disappointing sales have hinted at a second-generation car not being on the cards.

While the car's future isn't the most promising, it seems that Kia isn't done with special editions, as the 'Stinger Carbon' was unveiled just yesterday for the market down under.

As the name suggests, the Stinger Carbon and adds an array of carbon fibre parts and is a special edition based on the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 GT trim.

These parts include a new vented bonnet with carbon fibre inlays, a carbon fibre grille surround, vented front guards, mirror caps, and a carbon fibre-clad rear bumper with vented sides.

Alongside the exterior updates, the Stinger Carbon receives an Alcantara steering wheel, and a Carbon Edition badge in front of the shifter. All of these changes can already be found on the American Stinger GTS, but for obvious reasons, we haven't received them yet.

Unlike the GTS, all Stinger GTs that come down here are strictly rear-wheel drive variants, and this Carbon Edition does feature the same all-wheel drive driveline with its inbuilt 'drift mode'.

Alongside this special edition Stinger, Kia has also announced the Sorento Black Edition. Following the same theme of the Carbon Stinger, the Sorento benefits from an array of exterior modifications and 19-inch alloy wheels.