Kiwi-built classic Nissan Skyline GT-R set to fetch a fortune

Classic Nissan Skylines have cemented their mark in the automotive history of Japan, and have a cult following of monumental proportions.

It is because of this legendary status that prices of the six-cylinder sports car have absolutely skyrocketed, and securing a GT-R-badged one for a reasonable price is almost impossible.

RB-powered models such as the R32, R33, and R34 are easily the most popular of the Skyline line-up, but that doesn't mean that the models that came before them have been forgotten.

Earlier this year, an extremely sought-after 1973 Nissan Skyline 'Hakosuka' GT-R was listed in New Zealand for close to $400,000. While the Hakosuka has always been regarded as the holy grail of the Skylines, its successor, the Kenmeri, also holds a place in many enthusiasts' hearts.

READ MORE: 1972 Nissan Skyline 'Hakosuka' for sale in NZ

Just last year, the first Kenmeri Skyline crossed the auction block in the US, and fetched a mega $270,000. Compared to the 2,029 Hakosukas built by Nissan, only 197 Kenmeris came from Nissan in 1973, thanks to the oil crisis of the time — making them a much rarer model.

This particular example isn't a genuine Kenmeri model, but instead, is a converted Datsun 240K, so won't fetch a similar figure upon sale.

Despite the fact that it is currently in California, and listed on Bring a Trailer, this Datsun started its life in New Zealand, where it lived as a standard 240K for decades before undergoing the GT-R conversion.

Included in the GT-R-tribute conversion were a set of fender flares, GT-R style front and rear spoilers, a Fujitspo exhaust system, coilover suspension, and Panasport wheels. Under the hood, the L24 inline-six engine received a set of triple Weber carburettors, trumpet intakes, and an electronic ignition.

During the restoration, a lot of rust work was done, including a full under body treatment that has future-proofed it against the nasty stuff.

While the true mileage of the car is unknown, the odometer reads just under 8K kilometres, 500 of which were added by the Skyline's US owner.

Right now, the current bid on the Skyline is $31,000, and there are seven days left on the auction. It's quite hard to gauge what the converted Datsun will fetch, but we can't imagine that it will get over $100,000.

Click here to view all Nissan Skyline GT-Rs on Driven