Kiwi Ford Rangers recalled over potentially faulty brakes

Last year was a pretty solid one for Ford New Zealand, particularly in regards to its number-one best-seller Ranger pick-up. But, some of those who forked out for the popular double-cab in 2018 (as well as in 2017 and 2016) are set to be subject of the manufacturer's latest product recall.

Ford has today announced, on both sides of the ditch, a recall concerning a defect in the construction of certain brake calipers.

Ford has stated that some front calipers "may not meet specification" which, according to reports from Australia, can result in calipers cracking over time. In addition, there are also concerns around front brake hoses also not meeting specification.

For Kiwi Ranger owners, 4x4 and Hi-Rider Ranger models built between March 1, 2016 and July 11, 2018 will need to have their calipers and hoses replaced. The repair work "takes less than half a day and is free of charge".

While it hasn't been stated just how many local Rangers are affected by the recall, it's been confirmed that 4648 Rangers are affected in Australia.

Read Ford New Zealand's full statement below:

Ford has announced a safety recall on Ranger models for vehicles manufactured between 1 March 2016 and 11 July 2018.

The recall is due to brake hoses not meeting specification in 4x4 and Hi-Rider models built from March 2016 to July 2018, and both front brake hoses and some calipers not meeting specification in all models manufactured from March to April 2018.

Safety is our priority, so as a precaution we are contacting Ranger customers directly to have their front brake hoses replaced, and in a small number of cases, the calipers as well.

We are issuing the recall in phases to ensure the vehicles more likely to be affected are serviced first, and to ensure the adequate supply of parts.

We encourage customers to book their cars in to be inspected when they receive their recall letter. The repair work takes less than half a day and is free of charge.

Ranger owners can call the Ford Customer Service line on 0800 FORD NZ if they have any questions or concerns.