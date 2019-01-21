Kiwi pricing revealed for Audi's first fully electric SUV

Years from now, the motoring world could well look back on 2019 as the year that electric car production exploded.

Audi, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and a host of other manufacturers have all pushed the emerging technology forwards in their priorities list — with Audi looking likely to be the next 'cab off the rank' with their fully electric e-tron SUV.

Revealed last September, the e-tron is said to be capable of 0–100km/h in 5.7 seconds, a top speed of 200km/h, and a range of 400–450km. To read more of the e-tron's critical numbers, click here.

As previously reported this isn't Audi's first EV rodeo (despite the brand's comprehensive marketing saying that it is). Back in 2015 they brought out the R8 e-tron; a silent spin on their popular supercar. Although, it only lasted a year before being removed from the line-up. But don't expect this new e-tron SUV to follow the same direction.

“We have received unprecedented interest in the Audi e-tron following the global launch," said Dean Sheed, General Manager, Audi New Zealand.



"After the reveal, we offered our customers the opportunity to reserve one of 100 vehicle build slots, with our production allocation selling out in just eight days.”

Read more: Inside the lavish Audi e-tron global reveal

Pricing for the full Audi e-tron range is still to come, but Audi NZ have revealed that pricing is set to begin at $148,500.

That's just over $10k less than the Jaguar I-Pace, which shapes up as one of the Audi's more likely rivals thanks to its SUV proportions, claimed 470km range, and 0–100km/h acceleration time of 4.8 seconds.