Lamborghini's fourth model to be based on the Porsche Taycan

It's no surprise that SUVs are at the forefront of the global automotive market in this day and age, and it's even less of a surprise to hear that sedans are becoming less popular at an alarming rate.

What is a surprise is to hear that Lamborghini is looking to finally wade into the sedan market with an electrified four-door that is based on the Porsche Taycan's platform.

Rumours of the Lamborghini sedan or the Estoque concept have been thrown around for over a decade, yet here we are still without one, so why would they decide to start now? It seems that the overwhelming success of the Urus has kicked something off.

Ten years ago, no one would've picked that the first four-door Lamborghini to leave the factory would come in the form of an SUV, but it has more than proved its worth as the third vehicle in the raging bull's fleet.

Production of this rumoured sedan is set to commence around 2025, and will come with an electric twist. The 5.2-litre V10, 6.5-litre V12, and twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 will all be bypassed in favour of a fully-electric drivetrain, similar to that of the Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT.

Lamborghini's R&D boss, Maurizio Reggiani mentioned that the middle of next decade is shaping up to be a prime time for the Italian marque to get into the EV market.

As you'd expect, performance is a priority, and any that takes over three seconds to reach 100km/h just isn't an option. For reference, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S does 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, so that shouldn't be an issue.

Styling wise, this EV would be inspired by the Estoque concept, but feature "a more mature design" that's more in line with the Urus than Huracan and Aventador styling.

All that's left to do is wait and see if this four-door Lamborghini does show its face in the next couple of years, and see how well Lamborghini makes the transition to electric power.