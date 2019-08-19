Lamborghini takes the top off the Aventador SVJ 63 for Pebble Beach

Some incredible machines have already come out of Monterey Car Week in the States, and the automotive gifts just keep coming.

Bugatti used the event to take the covers off the Centodieci, a Chiron-based homage to the legendary EB 110, and Lamborghini has just unveiled this gorgeous beast.

Based on the Aventador SVJ 63 coupe that was revealed last year comes the SVJ 63 Roadster, a limited edition convertible Aventador that pays tribute to the year that Lamborghini was founded — 1963.

Produced by Lamborghini's Centro Stile and Ad Personam teams, the SVJ 63 Roadster is going to be available in eight designs. These have been called "design expressions", and feature a combination of matte paint and contrasting carbon fibre panels.

On the inside, the changes are subtle, but work with the overall design well. Carbon fibre trim, Carbonskin accents, and various Alcantara colour schemes are the main differences here.

The standard Aventador 6.5-litre V12 powers the SVJ 63, and allows the car to do 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Conveniently, only 63 models are going to be built, and all will feature a numbered badge.

As wells as the Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán EVO GT Celebration. This car pays tribute to the Huracán GT3 EVO which "triumphed at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring for two consecutive seasons."

You'll notice that this Huracán EVO features an eye-catching livery that's going to stand out in your local supermarket car park. This is inspired by the Grasser Racing Team's car that won at Daytona.

If you want your EVO to be full race car, you can opt for the Lamborghini Squadra Corse shield to be applied to the roof, and surrounded by US and Italian flags.

Only 36 (coincidence?) Huracán EVO GT Celebration models will be built, and it will be exclusively available in North America.