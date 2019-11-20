Leaked: Aston Martin's DBX SUV emerges online

After months of teasing the SUV's shape, and even revealing it's interior and accessory packages, Aston Martin has been pipped at the post by a Twitter user who has revealed the first images of the DBX SUV.

Like other vehicles in its segment, this long-awaited British super SUV makes use of the brand's iconic car design aspects, and expands them to an SUV's dimensions.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin confirmed that the DBX would use the same AMG-sourced twin-turbo V8 out of the Vantage and DB11 models. In the DBX, this Mercedes lump is good for 404kW and 700Nm of torque — which is more than both of the aforementioned cars.

Upfront, the SUV wears the British brand's iconic gaping grille, with the winged badge sitting above it. A pair of oval-shaped headlights sit either side of the grille, and the two LED daytime running lights sit below.

At the rear, the DBX looks to be inspired by some of Aston Martin's more recent coupes, with a ducktail-shaped boot lid and taillights that stretch across the width of the tailgate.

To accentuate the deep red colour of the SUV, the lower portion of the pictured SUV has been painted black. This includes the front lip, the rear bumper, and the side skirts, it has reportedly been done to exaggerate the SUV's height.

On the inside, it is obvious that Aston Martin wanted to make the cabin as luxurious and practical for the driver as possible. Alongside the three-spoke steering wheel sits a large infotainment screen, and above that sits a seat of extremely interesting gear selector buttons.

Other notable aspects of the interior include the 'bridged' centre console, the premium leather that covers literally everything in the cabin, and the panoramic black glass sunroof.

New Zealand pricing and availability for the Aston Martin DBX hasn't been announced yet, but we can imagine that it will come alongside the official unveiling later this year.