Leaked: BMW's questionable 2020 M3 front end emerges online

Earlier this year, alongside all the incredible looking concepts at the Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the hugely controversial Concept 4, but no one thought that they were serious about that horrid front end.

Unfortunately, it looks like they were dead serious about it, and from what we can see here in these spy photos, the next-generation M3 and M4 models are going to be wearing it.

Posted to a forum on Bimmerpost, the M3 looks to be sporting a front end that's quite similar to the one currently worn by the massive X7, complete with its two gaping nostrils on its nose.

Some have called the image fake, but on the back of the Concept 4, and the disguised M3 that was testing at the Nurburgring earlier this year, it looks like this is the direction that the German manufacturer is heading in.

No one knows for sure as to whether this is a 3 Series car, or a 4 Series but most are putting their money on it being an M model. This is down to the fact that a front splitter can be seen underneath the grilles, and a large air intake is also visible.

While the looks may not be everyone's cup of tea, we can imagine that the performance will fall in line with previous generation M3s. Also, the M division boss has already confirmed that this car will be exclusively rear-wheel drive, and available with a manual gearbox. So that's good, right?

Under the hood will sit a twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six engine which will pump out 353kW in standard form, and 369kW in competition form.

We can expect this G80 M3 to make its debut mid-2020.