Leaked: Ford's highly-anticipated Bronco Sport emerges online

While cars like Toyota's reborn Supra and Chevrolet's mid-engined Corvette were the most hyped up cars of 2019, the 2021 Ford Bronco is one that's going to take that title for this year.

Just yesterday, the rear end of the full-sized off-roader emerged online through a leak, but now we've gotten our first good look at the baby Bronco, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport in all its glory.

As expected, the Bronco Sport is a reasonably rugged-looking Crossover that's a lot more rounded than the full-sized Bronco. Due to its smaller stature, this SUV is known as the "Baby Bronco".

This SUV was meant to be unveiled at the New York Motor Show later this year, but thanks to a post on BroncoSportForum, we've gotten to see the baby off-roader warts and all early.

Like other Ford products, a huge 'BRONCO' badge is plastered across the front, with minimalistic air scoops sitting beneath. Other than a pair of daytime running lights, the tow hook is the only other notable aspect of this front end.

Around the side you'll spot a set of mild fender flares and Bronco-specific wheels wrapped in road tyres. The roof rails and contrasting glasshouse is also interesting here. At the rear, the three-dimensional taillights and recessed tailgate are the highlights.

Ford has previously revealed that this Bronco Sport rides on the same C2 modular platform as the 2020 Escape, allowing for decent off-roading ability with ground clearance to match.

Because of this, we can imagine that an all-wheel drive system is guaranteed, but as to whether the "Baby" will include a low range transfer case and locking differentials is anyone's guess.

In terms of power trains, the Escape's 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid is expected to carry over which produces 134kW and 240Nm of torque. A 2.0-litre making 186kW and 372Nm may also be offered.

While we're not expecting to get this off-roader down in New Zealand, the official unveiling will take place next month, where more details will be revealed by Ford.