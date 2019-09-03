Leaked: Lamborghini's first hybrid hypercar emerges online

In the wake of an array of teasers ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini's latest project has leaked online after it was uploaded to the owners-only Unica app.

Posted on Instagram by All Car News, the render shows a car that looks quite reminiscent of the V12-powered Aventador, but according to their release, won't be serving as a replacement for the flagship car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L L C A R N E W S (@allcarnews) on Sep 2, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

Reportedly dubbed the Sian, the body lines of this limited edition hypercar look extremely fresh, and features a unique front end that's based on the 2017 Terzo Millennio Concept.

This unique styling follows down the side of the car with extremely harsh angles and channels leading into the huge side intake scoops. From the patent images, the rear end is where the real magic is, featuring vertical fins, sharp taillights, and the 63 logo.

The details at the rear of the car look spectacular, from the double-bubble roof, through to the louvers and down to the massive diffuser.

Multiple reports have stated that this Sian will be the Italian brand's first attempt at a hybrid supercar. THis means we can expect an electric motor to sit alongside the iconic 6.5-litre V12 engine in the middle of this car.

No details of the electric motor have been confirmed as of yet, but it is rumoured to provide an extra 22kW on top of the V12's 566kW and 720Nm of torque. This would make for a decent 588kW peak output from both engines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPG.001 📷 (@spg.001repost) on Sep 2, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

While this is a hefty chunk of power, Ferrari's PHEV SF90 Stradale puts down 735kW to all four wheels thanks to three electric motors mounted across the car's powertrain, so it will be interesting to see how the Sian stacks up.

We can expect to see an official announcement from Lamborghini about the Sian tomorrow.