Leaked: Nissan's new fully-electric SUV concept emerges online

It seems that Nissan is over letting the other manufacturers have all the fun with electric SUVs, and is planning on making an entrance to the segment with its large Ariya concept.

Nothing has officially been said about this concept, but thanks to Creative Trend, the images of the mid-sized SUV were released prior to the Tokyo Motor Show, where it was set to make its debut.

The electric crossover features quite an outlandish design, with a large enclosed grille at the front, and a sloping roofline at the rear.

According to a report earlier this year, Nissan had shown an electric concept to dealers around America, with a near-production version of that prototype being readied for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Sizing wise, it is expected to have a similar wheelbase to the current X-Trail, but because of the small electric packaging, have an interior the size of a larger Murano.

Like most other electric vehicles, this SUV should be reasonably quick off the mark, as it has been hit with an estimated 0-100km/h time of under five seconds. Range is still officially unknown, but it's said to have a range of 483km.

Not too much is known about the estimated delivery date either, but most are assuming a mid-2021 launch.