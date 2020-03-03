Leaked photos reveal BMW's next electric Tesla fighter, the i4 Concept

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show may have been called off due to concerns around the Coronavirus, but the show must go on for all the manufacturers who have new vehicles to unveil. And one of the next cabs off the rank is set to be BMW, with its electric i4 Concept.

In preparation for a grand reveal tomorrow, BMW released a teaser i4 video late last week. But, why settle for a teaser when you can oggle some leaked images instead?

These grainy images show the interior and exterior of the i4 Concept, and perhaps the biggest takeaway straight off the bat is how ready the i4 looks for production.

There are some elements that may receive a massage from the accountants and engineers prior to the reveal of a final production model. Expect things like that wild steering wheel and the equally off-the-wall interior colour combination to be subbed out in due course.

But otherwise, the i4 looks almost ready to go.

What most enthusiasts are likely to gravitate to is BMW's treatment of the front fascia. The i4, as expected, features the same large 'twin-coffin' shaped grille as was seen on the controversial 4 Series concept. It's an incredibly aggressive look to be sure, and the conjecture among BMW faithful and casual fans alike will only continue until the first models with the grille start hitting showrooms.

Where the i4 appears to shine most is in its side-on profile. Its strong rear shoulder lines feed nicely into the LED taillights, while the shape of the side skirts create a nice 'Coke bottle' effect. And, you can't see the grille from the side — an added bonus.

Being a car from BMW's electric division, the i4 naturally comes decorated with blue highlights left right and center. It's testement to the designs of both the i8 and i3, two cars that have been in the BMW line-up for over six years, that the i4 looks like it'll sit nicely in the middle.

A bevy of performance outputs have already been confirmed for the i4 Concept. It's claimed to be able to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around four seconds flat, with a top speed of around 200km/h following. American tech outlet CNET has reported that it'll pack 395kW of power and have a range of approximately 600km based on a European cycle.

In other words, it's a promising looking start for a car that'll inevitably be compared to the Tesla Model 3 and Model S (despite, most likely, being priced higher than both). We'll keep you posted on the i4 when its formally unveiled.