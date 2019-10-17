Less is more: Toyota unveils the impressionable 2020 Yaris

Modern society makes no apologies for stressing the importance of first impressions, and the all-new new Toyota Yaris seems to have been designed with these impressions in mind.

Officially unveiled in both Japanese and European specifications just last night, Toyota's new subcompact has a lot more going on compared to the models of the same name that have come before it.

This fourth-generation Yaris sits atop the Toyota New Global Architecture (TGNA), and is the first model to utilise this new GA-B platform. This allows for weight reduction, increased safety, practicality, and technology integration.

It's hard to miss the updated looks of this Yaris hatch, which are accentuated by the new proportions. This Yaris is 5mm shorter, 40mm lower, but makes up for these losses with a 50mm increased wheelbase, and being 50mm wider.

These updated proportions translate to a roomier cabin, and because the seats are mounted lower, headroom isn't affected. This is where a "less is more" philosophy comes into play, as this hatch utilises space more effectively than other models.

On the outside, the styling is a lot more impressionable than previous models, and it looks like the flowing C-HR body lines have trickled down to the Yaris. Exterior highlights include the sloping roofline, sporty bumpers, and updated front and rear lights.

In the cabin, the dashboard is mounted lower and features a smaller steering wheel, allowing for improved visibility. Toyota's standard touch screen takes pride of place in the dash, and a digital instrument cluster takes care of driving information.

The range-topping Yaris will be offered with a 1.5-liter Hybrid Dynamic Force powertrain, while other engine options include 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre gasoline-powered alternatives.

This Dynamic Force hybrid power plant combines a three-cylinder engine with a 58kW electric motor and lithium-ion battery. The Japanese manufacturer has claimed that this updated hybrid system reduces the Yaris Hybrid's CO2 emissions by 20 per cent, and offers 15 per cent more power output. This should make for a total power output of 84kW.

An electric four-wheel drive system is also offered with the hybrid model, making the 2020 Yaris the first in the subcompact segment to be offered as an all-wheel drive car.

This 2020 Yaris will make its public debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show later this month, before Japan sales start in mid-February. Toyota new Zealand hasn't mentioned when it will make it down to New Zealand, but we can assume that it will be early to mid-2020.