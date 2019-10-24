Lexus unveils the LF-30, a futuristic EV set to hit the market alarmingly soon

Lexus will unveil its first full-electric production vehicle next month to challenge prestige EV rivals, slated to go on sale in 2020.

The announcement came as its LF-30 Electrified concept car was shown at the Tokyo motor show, a 400kW/700Nm gull-wing four-seater with all-electric range of 500km and 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

A large and imposing grand tourer over 5-metres long, it features in-wheel electric motors, autonomous driving capability and a steer-by-wire system, removing mechanical connection to the wheels.

With a high-torque electric motor at each wheel, the concept adopts what Lexus calls its Advanced Posture Control technology. This brings completely independent control of each wheel, meaning it can serve as a front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive machine.

Lexus wouldn’t be drawn on body shape, size or details of its first full-electric production vehicle before next month’s reveal, but by saying it would offer its first “dedicated EV” in the early 2020s, its first production EV will likely be based on a current model from its line-up.

Takashi Watanabe, Lexus’ chief EV developer, said the brand would evolve its entire vehicle range based on the LF-30 concept. “Our future launch plans for electrified vehicles are pure EVs, PHEVs, hybrids and fuel cell (hydrogen). By about 2025, electrified versions of all our models are planned.”

The LF-30 concept is strikingly futuristic with huge illuminated blue chin, skinny vertical lights, sleek windscreen leading into a glass roof and pointy, angular rear. In true concept tradition the interior’s equally eye-catching, with fighter pilot steering wheel and gesture control for screens surrounding the driver’s cockpit.

Next-generation touches include wireless charging of the battery, artificial intelligence which distinguishes the different voices of occupants and “Lexus Airporter” drone technology. This nifty little drone support vehicle can independently transport your baggage from doorstep to the car’s luggage area.

Lexus said some elements may feature on its soon-arriving EV products, with the core Lexus Advanced Posture Control technology intended throughout its future line-up of electrified vehicles.

- News.com.au