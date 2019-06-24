Liberty Walk gives the 2019 Toyota Prius serious attitude

Earlier this year, we saw Kuhl Racing take on Nissan's most popular car, the Leaf, and turn it into something that would look right at home on the set of Tokyo Drift.

Following the same style, iconic Japanese tuning house Liberty Walk has revealed their kit for the latest generation Toyota Prius, and we're impressed.

Finding fame with their iconic Ferrari 458 and Lamborghini Aventador kits, Liberty Walk has never been afraid to push the boundaries of wild body kits, and this Prius is no exception.

In the renders that Liberty Walk posted to their website, it's obvious that this kit is a toned-down variation of what we've grown to expect from the tuners.

Though the Prius is sitting incredibly low, with ridiculously tight wheel fitment, most of the body lines are standard, and there isn't a riveted-on overfender in sight. In terms of bumpers, lips have rendered on both the front and rear standard ones — a standard Liberty Walk practice.

In terms of pricing, the whole kit including the lips, spoiler and wheels comes in at just over $7,000. If you want to get your Prius sitting just like this one, you're going to have to fork out another $2500 for the coilover option, or $10,000 for air suspension.

$17,000 might seem like a lot of money to sink into your brand new Prius, but just imagine the e-fame that a Liberty Walk Prius would bring...