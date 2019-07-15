Liberty Walk hits the Lamborghini Huracan with a serious dose of wide

Just like anything in life, car modification styles come and go, but one aspect of styling cars has stayed the same since the dawn of time — wide is cool.

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk has developed quite the reputation over the years for making any car that they can get their hands on wider, no matter how expensive it was.

The tuning house first found internet fame when their Lamborghini Aventador kit emerged online. While most people were a fan of the insane supercar, there were critics that commented on the fact that they had ruined the perfect body lines with rivets.

If you were one of those anti-riveters, you might be more of a fan of this kit for the Lamborghini Huracan. Liberty Walk has done away with the riveted-on over fenders, and has opted for a smoother approach to the wide body.

The boxed vents and massive sloping spoiler look more DTM-inspired than the Bōsōzoku inspiration behind their Aventador. Even comparing it to Mad Mike's recent Liberty Walk Huracan build, the differences are immense.

Featuring a vented carbon fibre bonnet with vented guards either side, the front end is a lot more aggressive than their usual kits. That ground-scraping front splitter might have a few issues with driveways though...

While the front and side profiles of the kit look impressive, the rear is where the real beauty is. From the louver panel with the spoiler support, to the ridiculously large diffuser that houses the exhaust pipes, subtle is one thing that this car is not.

Liberty Walk hasn't revealed the pricing of the kit just yet, only that it will make its public debut at SEMA later this year.