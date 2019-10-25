Liberty Walk pulls the covers off their jaw-dropping Lamborghini Huracan

For $100,000, you can buy a nice new Mercedes, a decent-sized boat, or a deposit on an average-sized house in Auckland.

If none of those options appeal to you, Liberty Walk's latest kit for the Lamborghini Huracan is another option for your next purchase — but would only make sense if you already own the Huracan.

Priced at just under $100,000, Liberty Walk has pulled the covers off the Silhouette Works GT kit for both the Coupe and Spyder variants of the Huracan. Liberty Walk previously mentioned that this kit was inspired by the Super Trofeo car.

If you aren't as brave as Mad Mike was with his Lamborghini Huracan, and don't want to take to cut any parts off it, Liberty Walk is also selling the individual parts of the kit separately.

Included in the six-figure kit is a new bumper, front and rear fender flares, a revised rear vented bumper, side skirts, rear window louvers, and a massive GT-inspired wing with a roof strut.

Building a Huracan to look exactly like Liberty Walk's one doesn't end with this body kit though, the air suspension system is available from 15k, and you have to source the mega-wide wheels and tyres yourself.

While the Huracan is no slouch, underneath all these body panels sits the stock standard car complete with its naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10. This produces 462kW and 0-100km/h is achieved in just 3.4 seconds.

If you want to go any faster, you might have to twin-turbo LS-swap your Huracan like this madman here.