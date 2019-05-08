Limited edition Suzuki Swift Sport Katana rarer than a Ferrari F12 TDF, but not as fast

When you're a car manufacturer that has a rich history in motorcycles as Suzuki does, it'd be rude not to combine the two production lines every now and then.

While the Katana may not be their most iconic motorcycle, it certainly can be argued that the Swift is their most iconic car, so combining the two should create an automotive legend right?

Named after the bike that first launched in 1981, but stopped production until this year, the limited edition Swift Sport Kantana looks like it means business.

With two choices of colours, a Premium Silver Metallic and Super Black Pearl, the exterior of the car pays tribute to the bike in an in-your-face type of way. Door graphics, a bonnet stripe, serial numbers on the C-pillars, and the Katana symbol on the front doors are the other defining factors.

Arguably, the most obvious difference of the Katana model is the bright red accent that surrounds the front grille, and gives the hatch an angry-looking front end. Black OZ 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres come standard, and carbon fibre looking trims finish the exterior of the car.

Looking inside, a thicker Katana branded steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and Katana embroidered seats hold will you in place.

Suzuki didn't stop at aesthetics with the Katana though, adjustable suspension now comes standard so you can achieve that 'hot boi' stance, and an upgraded exhaust system lets that iconic 1.6-litre engine breathe a little easier.

Unfortunately, and strangely, the Katana will only be sold in The Netherlands, and will be limited to just 30 production units — 15 in silver, and 15 in black.

If you do manage to venture over to the land of clogs to pick one of these bad boys up, they are going to retail for just $6000 more than the standard model.