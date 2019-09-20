Look out young drivers, Mum and Dad are watching you

Young drivers' cars should be fitted with cameras and the footage of their behaviour behind the wheel shared with their parents in a bid to cut accident rates, an American road safety report said.

Studies in America have found that a combined use of dash cams and 'accelerometers' – which record the high G-forces created when a car is driven erratically or dangerously – reduces bad driving, if young drivers know the information will be shared with their mum and dad.

In the transport organisation's new report, Keeping Young Drivers Safe During Early Licensure, Dr Bruce Simons-Morton from the Institute of Child Health and Human Development said interior cameras should be used during the initial months - and even years - of young motorists passing their test.

He believes the Big Brother impact of having every move recorded will moderate their behaviour behind the wheel for fear of losing their freedom and privileges, especially as it's usually the parents who have paid for the vehicle and are covering their running costs.

In Britain, the RAC Foundation said such technology would help newly qualified motorists avoid the Catch-22 dilemma of having to drive more often to gain experience but do so independently - all the while limiting the risk to themselves and other road users.

“Like any skill, driving takes practice to improve, however, there is also evidence that whilst new young drivers can drive relatively safely when they are accompanied by their parents or other adults, they undertake more risky behaviour when that adult figure is absent,” the motoring group said.

“This inclination to 'elect' to drive more carelessly is compounded by young drivers tendency to be easily distracted by things such as making and taking calls on a mobile, texting and the presence of young passengers,: it added.

It's for this reason that the use of tracking 'telematics' technology in cars has become an increasingly common trend in the insurance sector in recent years.

Telematics policies offer lower premiums to new drivers, though under the premise that their actions are tracked and monitored to ensure they'e safe. – Daily Mail