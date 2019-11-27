Mach-E rival: Is a Chevrolet Corvette-based SUV on the cards?

Announcing the Mustang Mach-E was one of the biggest moves that has come from Ford in the past few years, and was one which threw an electric SUV-sized spanner in the works.

As Ford goes after Tesla Model Y buyers, its two American counterparts, FCA and GM will be watching carefully to see whether they could cash in on some of the electric crossover success that the Mach-E might see.

Click here to view all Chevrolet Corvettes for sale on Driven

It will come as no surprise to hear that both manufacturers are planning their own EV crossovers, but are they going to slap an iconic badge on the front as Ford did? That's the million-dollar question.

Just last week at the LA Auto Show, Chevrolet's marketing boss Steve Majoros was questioned about a Corvette-based SUV. "We’re flattered by the attention. We’re very happy with the Corvette we’ve got to sell, here, right after we turn the calendar in 2020. What future plans are, we’ll see." So what does that mean?

Considering that the Corvette just underwent the biggest shake-up of all time with the introduction of the mid-engined C8, the brand probably wants to get a few models on the road before starting to think about another variation. Either that, or the Corvette SUV is already built, and is just waiting for release.

When asked a similar question, GM CEO Mary Barra was even more tight-lipped than Majoros. "Well, I appreciate that you think our Corvette franchise is very strong. I’m not going to talk about [the] future."

Thanks to those two answers, we don't feel any closer to a concrete answer, but it certainly sounds like both are aware of increasing pressure to counter Ford's polarising Mach-E.

As to what the Chevrolet's potential electric crossover would look like is anyone's guess right now. Considering that the Camaro's face is already shared with the current Blazer, it might be a more logical choice, but it wouldn't make as much of a statement as the Corvette.

But would it tear down the rich muscle car heritage of the Corvette? All eyes will be on the Mustang Mach-E in the coming months to answer that question.