Man's car stolen at petrol station while fuelling up in West Auckland

By NZ Herald • 19/11/2019
The incident happened at Challenge petrol station on Triangle Road, Massey. Photo / Google Map
A man has had his car stolen in broad daylight while fueling up at a Challenge petrol station in West Auckland.

On Monday morning at 9.05am, a man driving a white Nissan Primera entered the Challenge station on Triangle Rd in Massey.

But while he went to pay for his petrol, an offender climbed into the car and drove off.

A Challenge station manager told the Herald the victim had left his keys in the ignition before attempting to chase the

"The guy came inside the shop and left his keys in the ignition. There was another person who was crossing by the station. He saw that there was nobody in the car," he told the Herald.

"He looked to make sure there was nobody walking back to the car. So he suddenly jumped into the car and turned it on."

According to the manager, the victim became aware of what was unfolding and sprinted outside to try and drag the offender from the car.

"The customer who owned the car saw the person jump in so he sprinted to try and stop him and tried to grab him by his shoulders.

"But by the time he reached the person they got away. The car owner tried to chase him but he was too fast."

According to a family member of the victim, the offender drove off down Triangle Rd.

Inside the car was a range of painting gear. The number plate is AWJ872.

Police confirmed the incident and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

"Police are investigating a report of a vehicle being unlawfully taken from outside a petrol station on Triangle Rd, Massey.

"The incident occurred around 9.05am on Monday.

"Police enquiries are ongoing at this stage, including area canvassing for CCTV footage.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has seen the vehicle are asked to call Police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

- NZ Herald

