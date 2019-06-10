Maniac tuning firm squeeze over 850hp from the already powerful Jeep Trackhawk

Few things in motoring are more weird than the sensation of stomping on the accelerator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with launch control initiated.

As you'd expect from a vehicle that hits 100km/h in 3.7 seconds (we actually did it in 3.5 at the vehicle's Australasian launch), it bends your face, throws your body into the seat, and shouts in your ear a fair bit. The key difference though is the sensation of achieving such feats of marvel from a vehicle that weighs more than Jupiter and is as comfortable as a favourite armchair to sit in.

As you can tell, we quite like the Trackhawk. It's obnoxious, comfortable, and almost makes up for that new Wrangler's abysmal one-star ANCAP safety rating. But, for some reason, a tuning company in Germany called O.CT Tuning has squeezed even more from the Trackhawk's power-train.

Read more: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Muscle SUV tested

The company claim to have given the Trackhawk over 100hp (74kW) extra over what its 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 does from the factory.

In standard form, the Trackhawk's engine makes 527kW of power and 875Nm of torque. Enough for it to hit 100km/h in a formerly record-holding 3.7 seconds as claimed, with a top speed of 290km/h.

O.CT Tuning through a range of tweaks have pumped power in their Stage 1 package up to 807hp, or 602kW. Torque naturally increases too, to 950Nm. The firm's Stage 2 package is even more extreme, with power and torque expanded to 636kW and 1000Nm.

The bulk of those gains in the Stage 1 package are made through an ECU reprogramming, while Stage 2 adds a supercharger pulley kit and changes to the transmission to produce quicker shifts.