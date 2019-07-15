Mansion and Maserati deal: Rodney property comes with an Italian bonus

It's a slice of country paradise complete with a large shed ... and this mansion comes with your choice of Maserati worth up to $250,000.

A five-bedroom Waitoki property in the Rodney district, designed by South African architect Ron Saxby, is on the market for an eye-watering price tag of $6,295,000 - which includes the keys to a brand-new Maserati.

Century 21 Collett Realty owner Liam Collett said the owners were keen car enthusiasts who were aware there would be international interest in the property.

They thought the likely buyer would probably need a car in Auckland, he said.

"No one offered anything like Maserati did."

Offering a supercar to attract a buyer is a relatively new marketing tool for premier properties - and the listing comes after Century 21 Collett Realty sold a rural 8-hectare property in Waitoki with the seller's McLaren sports car thrown in.

The property was snapped up by a car enthusiast.

In the case of the Waitoki property the buyer would have their choice of any Maserati car valued up to $250,000, from the showroom, he said.

"Personally I would choose the SUV, I know [my colleague] Donna would probably choose the convertible."

But it boiled down to what kind of lifestyle the buyer was after, he said.

He maintained the car price had not been factored into the sale price.

Collett said there had been interest in the property from people with an equestrian background due to the rolling green farmland which includes two ponds.

"The grounds are absolutely perfect for horses," he said.

"The land is absolutely immaculate."

The Waitoki property is 20.71 ha and has a second building close to the home which, while currently used as an office, has two bedrooms.

The main two-storey house includes three bathrooms, a theatre room and games room that opens up to an outdoors area.

"For quite a large house it has actually been designed in a way where they haven't lost that family touch," Collett said.

"I have never seen a house with so much attention to detail."

The staircase is an exact replica of the one in Smith & Caughey's, while the lights in the games room have been made out of railway sleepers, he said.

"I have never seen anything like it."

The kitchen, which overlooks the outdoors area, has a 900kg solid granite island bench and Miele appliances.

The master bedroom has an en-suite with a spa bath and underfloor heating in the tiled areas.

Collett said the current owners of 273 Forestry Rd felt like it was the right time to sell.

"They have taken the property to its maximum potential... they have been running their business there for a number of years and the family has been growing up.

"It's just time to sell."

