Mansory hits the Ferrari 812 with a load of go-fast parts

If the Ferrari 812 Superfast wasn't cool enough already, German tuners Mansory have left their mark on it, and the results are absolutely incredible.

In their usual style, a lot of carbon fibre pieces have been plastered across the exterior of the 812, which help to turn the looks of the Italian beast up to eleven.

Following in the footsteps of the 599 GTB and F12 Berlinetta that came before it, Mansory has named their 812 the Stallone, but unlike Sylvester, this bad boy looks as good as it sounds.

At the front of the car, a massive carbon front splitter has been installed, and is complemented by small canards either side. A set of carbon side skirts follow the car's line down the side, and a set of fender vents sit above the wheels.

In usual Mansory fashion, the rear of the car has been hit with some serious upgrades, including a similar set of canards, a massive diffuser, a taillight insert, and an incredibly large wing.

The Stallone sits on a set of Mansory wheels that measure 21 inches at the front, and 22 inches in the rear. To help the wheels fill out the guards, a set of lowering springs were installed.

While the exterior is striking, the modifications continue inside the car, where an in-your-face combination of red leather and Alcantara-covered parts sit. A specially designed Mansory steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin.

In true Mansory style, the V12 lump under the hood received a bit of love as well. Thanks to an ECU tune, the 6.5-litre engine now produces a whopping 610kW and 740Nm of torque.

Mansory hasn't listed prices on their website, but we can imagine that it's a case of the old "If you have to ask..."