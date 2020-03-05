Mansory unveils an extremely OTT take on the Lamborghini Urus

When you purchase a car like the Lamborghini Urus, you're not trying to fit in with the crowd, but obviously attempting to get the attention of everyone you come across — and that's not a bad thing.

What is a bad thing is luxury tuner Mansory's take on the super SUV, which looks like it was rejected from the cover of a Need For Speed PlayStation game, and not one of the good ones.

Blessed with the name that's just as questionable as its aesthetics, the Mansory Venatus is rather blue. Thankfully, this colour is offset by the carbon fibre accents on the exterior, but the interior tells a completely different story.

You'll find the usual set of race-inspired upgrades on the exterior of the Urus such as a widened body kit, custom front and rear spoilers, side skirts, diffuser, wing, hood, wheel arches and several other inserts. As you'd expect from Mansory, all these parts are made from carbon fibre.

To keep things fresh, this Venatus is wearing two different sets of wheels. Not in the cool way that old race cars used to wear them either, just two different wheels on each side of the SUV.

Then we get to the interior. Ever seen what it looks like when a can of house paint explodes inside a car? We haven't either, but we can imagine that this hideous interior is exactly what it'd look like.

To Mansory's credit, they have pulled a significant amount of extra power out of the Urus' twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8. In stock form, this engine makes an impressive 484kW and 850Nm of torque.

With Mansory's tune slapped on, this engine is capable of a hefty 600kW and 1000Nm of torque. This means that the super SUV can hit 100km/h from a standstill in 3.3 seconds, before topping out at 320km/h.

A price wasn't given with the Venatus' release, but if you have to ask...