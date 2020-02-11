Manual transmission-equipped cars outsold by electric vehicles in 2019

Unfortunately for those who love a mechanical feel to their cars, the days of rocking up to a dealership and finding an abundance of three-pedalled cars are long gone, and not coming back any time soon.

It's no surprise that cars with manual transmissions are being outsold by the more convenient automatic-equipped models, but statistics have just been revealed that show EVs have beaten them as well.

According to data from Green Car Reports, global manufacturers sold significantly more EVs than manual cars throughout 2019, and that number isn't slowing down heading into 2020.

To be fair, neither niche segment actually sold overly well, with EVs growing 0.1% over 2018 to 1.6% of all cars sold. Cars with three pedals and a stick dropped 0.5% to 1.1%.

Thanks to the convenience of automatic transmissions, this was bound to happen at one point, but it officially feels like manual transmissions have lost the battle, and are set to die a quiet death.

Once electric vehicles secure the majority of car sales, the manual transmission will undoubtedly become another landline or CRT TV, AKA a relic of the past.

For us enthusiasts, not all is lost with the introduction of electric cars. A manual transmission might not be a necessity, but both Toyota and Ford have proved that connected on to an electric drive train is possible, and looks reasonably fun.

BMW has revealed that the new M3 and M4 models will be available with manual transmissions, and Mini has mentioned that it's sticking with three pedals for as long as possible — let's just hope that pays off for them.