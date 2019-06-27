Max's mad ride: Grab this piece of motoring history while you can!

When it comes to Australian muscle car history, there are a few standouts that have gone down in the history books. The HQ Monaro, the Valiant Charger, and the A9X Torana are three models of many that fall under this category, identified by an incredible price-hike in recent years.

Another car that falls into this category is the humble XB Ford Falcon, a car that didn't need the publicity from the popular Mad Max franchise to leave its mark on the classic car world, but it certainly helped.

Finding fame on the world stage with Mel Gibson in the hot seat, the XB Falcon 'Pursuit Special' soon became a fan favourite, and made it onto many walls during the 80s and 90s alike.

Set in a post-apocalyptic Australia, the battle-scarred XB quickly became a star of the franchise, and is easily recognisable 48 years after the world last saw it on the silver screen.

Over the years, quite a few XB Falcons have had the honour (or dismay) of been turned into a replica of the Pursuit Special, but only a handful have survived the rust that comes with being cut up.

Based on a 1975 Ford Falcon XB V8, a reasonably tidy example has come up for sale recently on the Australian site justcars.com.au. Commissioned in 2007 for the Venice Biennial International art exhibition, this one has lived a sheltered life since its conversion.

Because it was built for an art exhibition, Mad Max expert George Critty supervised the build, and made sure that every single detail from the movie made it onto the car.

The Road Warrior modifications include the fake supercharger, two massive rear-mounted fuel cells, a dog seat, and roll cage. The car bomb even made the cut, and is located under the passenger side of the car.

A 351 Cleveland V8 powers the car through a 4-speed auto gearbox, the supercharger pulley is connected to the A/C system and is controlled by a switch mounted in the cabin.

Unlike said supercharger, the side-exit exhaust pipes actually work, and make sure that everyone in a one kilometre radius knows that you're coming.

While it could be a bit of an issue getting this car registered and on the road over here, it would be an incredible addition to any garage, and we'd love to see another XB Falcon on our shores.

Click here to view the listing.