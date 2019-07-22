Mazda NZ to launch recall on selected models over powertrain concerns

A recall is set to launch this month for selected Mazda CX-5s, Mazda 3s and Mazda 6s across New Zealand.

The recall concerns the powertrain control module in naturally aspirated versions of the company's SkyActiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine — which comes in the GSX and Limited grades of the CX-5, 6, as well as GTX and Limited trims of the all-new 2019 3.

Turbocharged versions of the engine, such as those fitted to the CX-9 and the CX-5 Takami, are not included in the recall.

The issue itself is initially software based, but with the potential for larger implications in the engine-bay. According to Mazda, the cylinder deactivation process (something the engine does to improve efficiency, and controlled via the powertrain control module) has the potential to mistakenly shift an intake valve rocker arm out of position — leaving it vulnerable to make contact with "other internal engine parts".

This follows confirmation in Australia of a similar recall. While Mazda New Zealand did not confirm the amount of vehicles affected locally, it's been confirmed that 18,719 vehicles are impacted by the recall over the ditch.

"We will be launching a similar recall [to Australia] in NZ this month and contacting owners of affected vehicles with the 2.5L non turbo engines and cylinder deactivation," said a Mazda New Zealand spokesperson.

"The repair involves a software upgrade to the PCM (Powertrain Control Module), and this will be carried out free of charge by Mazda Dealers."

It's the second big recall in as many months for Mazda, following concerns around the BT-50's brakes (a recall reflected by Ford with the BT-50's sister ute, the Ranger).

Thankfully, it appears that Mazda has recalled the potential fault very early. This is especially true for the Mazda 3, which only recently launched in New Zealand under its new guise.