Mazda tease new SUV — could be CX-3, CX-4

Mazda's SUV line-up is one of the most comprehensive on the market, with the diminutive CX-3 and enormous CX-9 book-ending the CX-5 and CX-8 respectively.

And, depending on what the attached image is, that line-up could soon be set to grow by one in this part of the world.

The Japanese brand have released this teaser, saying not a lot other than it's a new SUV, it will sport the latest iteration of their 'Kodo' design language, and it will debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Admittedly, they've also said that it will feature Mazda's revolutionary new SkyActiv-X power-trains. But the point is that very little is known about what we're looking at exactly — other than it's either the new CX-3, or the new CX-4.

While the CX-3 is a common platform in little New Zealand, we've never had the CX-4 as part of our line-up before. And that's common, because the only place in the world where you can buy a current CX-4 is in China.

It's a swept-back coupe-like SUV that lands between the CX-3 and CX-5, and is currently co-developed between Mazda and FAW Group.

Some international publications are reporting that the teaser image is definitely the new CX-4, and — given that the teaser image has been circulated by Mazda New Zealand — if it is a CX-4, we can speculate that it's likely to be heading to our shores.

Although, it's worth noting too that the CX-3 is due for an update for 2020 as well. It's hard to fathom, but the handsome CX-3 as we know it has been around for nearly five years. It's expected to shift onto the company's new SkyActiv-II platform, which would potentially place it into a larger size class (think Toyota CH-R or Hyundai Kona).

Whatever it is, the teaser gives us the impression that this is going to be an attractive player in the market.