Mazda the hot favourite for World Car of the Year contention

'Tis the season for the mid-year Car of the Year showdown, and few are quite as big as the annual World Car of the Year title.

It's only been around for 15 or so years, but WCOTY makes up for it in stature. This year there's 86 judges from 27 countries whittling down a list of over 50 cars to come up with just three finalists. And those finalists are the Mazda3, Mazda CX-30, and Kia Telluride.

The announcement is a biggy for Mazda, given the size of the year coming up. Along with continuing its pursuit for more premium positioning in the mainstream space, it's also introducing its SkyActiv-X engine line-up and the CX-30 compact crossover.

The Telluride, meanwhile, is a big slice of forbidden SUV fruit. The big, angular 7-seater has won many hearts in its native America for its high quality cabin, excellent ride, and distinctive styling (how good are those bright orange day-time running lights!). It's just a shame that it, and its Hyundai Pallisade brother from another mother, aren't offered in New Zealand.

The 911 and Taycan have been nominated for more than just the one prize. The German pairing also sit in the World Performance Car finalists pool, where they're joined by another Porsche — the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4. Rounding out the awards is the Design of the Year title, which will be contested between the Mazda3, Taycan, and Peugeot 208.

A glance at the list of former World Car of the Year outright winners springs forth some interesting names. The Jaguar I-Pace won it last year, making it three wins on the trot for an SUV (following on from the Volvo XC60 in 2018 and Jaguar F-Pace in 2017). Mazda has won the title twice, with the Mazda2 in 2008 and the MX-5 in 2016.

Between 2009 and 2013 Volkswagen won the crown four times (two wins to the Golf, and one a piece for the Polo and Up!), but it hasn't won since. Mercedes-Benz, meanwhile, has only won it once with the C-Class in 2015. If the Telluride pips the two Mazdas for the 2020 win, it'll be the first Korean vehicle to have ever claimed the prize.

The overall winner will be announced at next month's New York Auto Show.

