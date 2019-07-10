McLaren 600LT transformed into a steath fighter with big power

While the 720S might be the car on everyone's lips, German tuner Novitec has done their best to remind everyone that the 600LT still exists, and can be just as cool as its bigger sibling.

To help the 600LT's cause, Novitec has gotten their hands dirty and pulled an extra 88hp out of the twin-turbo engine to give it a better chance when competing with the 720S.

The only physical change that Novitec made to the 600LT's twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8 is the exhaust system. The German tuner installed their own "high-performance exhaust" which allows the engine to flow more freely.

Combine this exhaust with their range-topping "Performance Stage 2" tune, and you've got potential for big power increases. This 600LT is now capable of 513kW at 7450 RPM.

According to Novitec's website, this new figure allows the 600LT to make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds. It seems that Novitec achieved their goal here, as this is exactly the same 0-100km/h time that a stock McLaren 720S will do.

To help with handling, a set of sport springs have been installed on the 600LT which drops the ride height by 30mm. These might allow for a better time around the track, but angled driveways could prove to be an issue with that height.

Other exterior upgrades are subtle, but include a new vented bonnet, and a two-piece carbon fibre exhaust cover at the rear. A set of staggered Vossen wheels are also offered as a part of the package.

On the inside, Novitec offers a range of Alcantara and leather options to spec-up the cabin as you'd like it to be.