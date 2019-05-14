McLaren Automotive celebrates its 20,000th car built

May 13th, 2019 was a significant day in McLaren's calendar, as not only did they reach the 20,000 car milestone, but they also sold out of 600LT Coupe models.

The milestone car in question was a 600LT Spider that was finished in Chicane Grey, and was celebrated by all the staff when it left the assembly lines in Woking.

“Achieving our 20,000th car built is an important milestone for McLaren Automotive”, said McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt. “Last year, we hand-assembled just over 4,800 cars, and we plan to maintain around 5,000 cars a year for the immediate future. While demand for our products continues to grow, we aim to balance that to maintain exclusivity for our brand and customers. It is fitting that we celebrate this achievement with a 600LT Spider, which has been a huge success for us.”

The 600LT Spider was launched at the start of this year, and certainly lives up to the Long Tails badge's lineage. With a twin turbo 3.8-litre V8 sitting behind the seats, the convertible can shoot from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

This mid-mounted power plant produces a whopping 441kW and 620Nm of torque which is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Just like the Spider, the now sold out coupe features exactly the same engine, powertrain, and 0-100km/h time, but has a higher top speed of 323km/h.

Starting in 2011, the McLaren Production Centre is located in Woking, England and employs over 2,300 people. To meet the rising demand of McLarens worldwide, production has doubled since 2011 and they now pump out more than 20 cars per day.