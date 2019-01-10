McLaren sales power up across the world

Global sales of McLaren luxury sportscars and supercars increased by almost 44 per cent across the world last year.

The biggest increase in sales was to China, where the British company experienced a 122.5 per cent increase in sales following the introduction of the 570S Spider and the 720S models.

McLaren has increased total sales throughout the world every year since its formation in 2010. There were 4,803 McLarens were sold last year.

There were 26 new McLarens registered in New Zealand during the first 11 months of 2018.

McLaren Speedtail 'Hyper-GT'. Picture/Supplied

It was the eighth year of growth in a row at the company and bucks a downward trend many other manufacturers have reported, especially in China.

McLaren’s UK domestic market remained strong, achieving a 49.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company celebrated building its 15,000th car at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, Surrey, where its cars are hand-assembled, and consistently achieved over 20 cars a day with production exported to over 30 markets.

The MPC also built its most varied mix of products yet including examples from each of the company’s now firmly established Sports, Super and Ultimate Series offerings.

The chief executive officer Mike Flewitt said the new McLaren models had been enthusiastically welcomed by the market.

“We believe we’re well-placed in 2019 with a global market spread and diverse product portfolio," he said.

"Our optimism is buoyed by the fact that we already have strong order banks into this year and exciting product lined up alongside the prospect of seeing our new in-house developed 720S GT3 race car hit the track with customer teams for the first time as we seek to strengthen the links between our founder’s racing history and our production cars."

He said McLaren now had greater control over its core component, the carbon fibre chassis at the heart of its cars, which he said gave the models their unique performance edge.

Flewitt said a new facility this year would ramp up production as the company moved to full hybrid for its sportscars and supercars by 2025.