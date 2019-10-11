Meet Mad Mike and see the insane 'NIMBUL' Lamborghini this weekend

If you take a look back at the drifting history of New Zealand, it wouldn't take long until you come across 'Mad' Mike Whiddett and his numerous insane rotary-powered drift cars over the years.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few months, you'll be aware of Mike's 'NIMBUL' latest project, one where he's taken a step away from the wankel rotary engines and replaced them with an equally-insane power plant.

This power plant comes in the form of an Italian-built Lamborghini V10 that's sitting in the mid-section of a brand new Huracan.

In true 'Mad' Mike style, a stock standard Huracan wasn't enough to fulfill his needs, so the car was dropped to the ground on airbags, a Liberty Walk widebody kit was installed, and a set of custom Rotiform wheels were used to fill out those massive guards.

If you are interested in the full build process, Mike and Redbull have released a set of videos showing the whole painstaking process of preparing the car for Goodwood.

So far, NIMBUL has only been shown off at Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, but this Saturday, Lamborghini Auckland is offering a special opportunity to see the beast up close, and meet Mike himself.

This meet and greet is coinciding with the New Zealand public launch of the Huracán EVO, the most hardcore iteration of the Huracán​ coupe thus far.

If you are interested in heading along, the event is on from 10 AM until 1 PM at Auckland Lamborghini's showroom (119 Great North Road in Grey Lynn, Auckland), and is completely free.

Click here for more details.