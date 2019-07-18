Mercedes-AMG unveils two new sporty new GLC 43 4Matic models

Based around the facelift GLC models that we saw Mercedes-AMG unveil earlier this year, the GLC 43 4Matic has been officially unveiled.

Both the standard and Coupe forms of the GLC 43 were unveiled, and are expected to hit the market later on this year.

While there is a range of new features that differentiate this model from the previous GLC 43, the most obvious being the new front end, and the revised taillights.

Powering both the new GLC 43 4Matic and GLC 43 AMG 4Matic Coupe models is a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 that produces 287kW and 520Nm of torque. This is sent to the road through a nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

This allows the duo to reach 100km/h in a swift 4.9 seconds, and top out at an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

The AMG Ride Control system and Air Body Control air suspension take care of the ride, making for a very smooth one. The Ride Control system allows the vehicle to adjust the damping at each wheel on the fly, allowing for improved safety and ride comfort.

Looking at the interior, leather sports seats with red stitching come standard in both models. A flat-bottomed steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin, and is flanked by a pair of galvanised shift paddles.

Just like other new Mercedes-AMG models, the MBUX infotainment comes standard, and can be controlled from the touchpad, the steering wheel, voice recognition, and gesture control.

Driven approached Mercedes-Benz New Zealand about the GLC 43, and while they didn't confirm pricing, they did confirm that it's heading our way later this year.