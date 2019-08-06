Mercedes-Benz apologises after emissions tweet lands them in hot water

Mercedes-Benz has apologised for a tweet that appeared to celebrate the carbon dioxide emissions of an SUV model.

The tweet last Thursday, which put its emissions at 193 grams per kilometre, added above pictures of the red-painted vehicle: “If this summer wasn’t warm enough already, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC will heat things up even more with this red-hot finish.”

[Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 8,5 l/ 100 km | CO₂-Emissionen kombiniert: 193 g/km | https://t.co/NCNjWnA238]



If this summer wasn't warm enough already, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC will heat things up even more with this red-hot finish. 🔥



📷 Mercedes-Benz Kundencerter pic.twitter.com/2xfcKAb85f — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) August 1, 2019

That prompted criticism from other Twitter users. On Friday, the company tweeted: “Folks, that was really not our finest hour. We apologize sincerely. We’re working hard on the transformation of our car fleet. We aim for CO2-neutral mobility.”

Germany and other Western European countries last week saw record temperatures in the region’s second heatwave this year, amid mounting concern about the effects of climate change.

- AP