Mexican government auctioning off 82 seized luxury cars to help the poor

In an effort to return what has been stolen from struggling Mexican communities, the government has decided to auction off the 82 luxury cars that were seized from criminals.

While it is a great idea, the name of the program doesn't exactly roll off the tongue: 'Institute to Return What Has Been Robbed to the People.'

Included in the auction that is scheduled for Sunday is a range of vehicles from supercars to armoured trucks. Though it is quite a diverse set of vehicles, a big price tag is one thing that they've all got in common.

One first generation Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, three Porsches, a few Corvettes, and three Porsches are the main drawcards of the auction. If you're more of a safety-orientated person than a speed person, a number of armoured vehicles will also be present.

“Everything that is seized will now be given to communities, especially the country’s poor communities,” President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said.

“They were robbing from the poor and giving it to the corrupt. Not anymore. Now instructions are to give back to the people, the legitimate owners of these resources,” added Ricardo Rodriguez, the man hosting the auction.

The auction is expected to raise over US$1.5 million for these struggling communities.

Alongside this event, the same institute is auctioning off three homes worth a total of $7 million with all funds raised going towards a youth drug rehabilitation program.