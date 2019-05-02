MG Motor opens Auckland dealership

Partnering with Tristram European on Auckland's North Shore, MG Motor has announced the opening of its fourth dealership in New Zealand.

Tristram MG follows in the footsteps of recent dealership partner appointments in Tauranga, Palmerston North, and Christchurch.

Speaking on the recent appointment, MG Motor New Zealand Business Manager Anthony Maclean said: “Auckland is an important location for MG as it is New Zealand’s most populated city, and our ongoing commitment to expansion in the market signals positive growth for MG locally."

Providing the new MG3 Auto and MG ZS models alongside the current MG GS, Tristram MG offers premium servicing, sales, and finance at the Wairau Park dealership.

Mark Hayward, Tristram MG Dealer Principal said: “We are thrilled to partner with MG Motor to establish its first standalone dealership in New Zealand. At Tristram MG, we draw on our wealth of over 20 years’ experience to offer our clients the best customer service and experience."

Alongside the current models, Tristram MG will add the fully electric MG EZ to the line-up when it arrives in New Zealand next year.

Doors are now open at Tristram MG, which is on Wairau Road.