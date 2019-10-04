Million dollar Batmobile: Here's your chance to become Bruce Wayne

Cars that have some sort of Hollywood significance can fetch an absolute fortune when the film studio decides to sell up. For instance, the iconic Mustangs from both 'Bullit', and 'Gone in Sixty Seconds' sold for well over a million.

While this particular vehicle was never used in any of the Batman instalments, it is the next best thing, and the closest that anyone would ever get to owning a real Batmobile.

The Batmobile that is currently listed for sale in Russia on Auto.Ru, is a functioning replica of the one driven by Ben Affleck in the 2016 blockbuster 'Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Despite it not being the best Batman movie ever made, Bruce Wayne's ride was one of the coolest Batmobiles that has graced the silver screen.

According to the listing, this replica was built in America just last year, before it was shipped over to Russia. Since then, the Batmobile has lived alongside an older example in Batman super fan's garage.

Behind the cabin sits the machine's power plant - a stonking 5.0-litre V8 engine that sends 374kW to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The auction hasn't given the beast's 0-100km/h time, but we can't imagine that it would be neck-breaking, considering its weight.

It measures a massive six metres long by four metres wide, and tips the scales at just over 1.5 tonnes. The cabin provides seating for just two occupants — Batman and Robin presumably.

An array of Batman's gizmos has been installed in this example, and they include power-assisted doors, a night-vision camera, an infrared camera, a laser sight, and a replica of the movie vehicle's gun.

Given the vehicle's size, it should come as no surprise to hear that this Batmobile cannot be driven on public roads, and can only be transported using an escort, but Batman never cared about laws, right?

If you want to live your Bruce Wayne fantasy and get your hands on this bad boy that is one of four built, it will set you back around $1.2 million, but then you have to arrange shipping from Russia.

But Batman wouldn't get hung up on something as trivial as shipping, right?